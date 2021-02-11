WINDIES VS BANGLADESH-2ND TEST DAY 1

The West Indies squandered a good start to their first innings and finished the first day of the 2nd and Final Cricket Test against Bangladesh on 223 for 5 at Dhaka, Bangladesh today, with Nkrumah Bonner on 74 not out and wicketkeeper/ batsman, Joshua Da Silva on 22.

The West Indies won the toss, decided to bat first, had a good start of 66 from opening batsmen, captain, Kraigg Brathwaite (47) John Campbell (36), but lost Shayne Moseley (7), Kyle Mayers (5) and Jermaine Blackwood (28) to be 104 for 4, before Bonner and Blackwood put on 62 for the fifth wicket, and Bonner and Da Silva added an unbeaten 45 for the sixth wicket to take them to a respectable 223 for 5 the close of play.

Fast bowler, Abu Jayed with 2 for 46 and left arm leg-spinner, Taijal Islam (2 for 64) were the best bowlers for Bangladesh.

The scores at the close of play today, the first day of the 2nd and final test match. The West Indies 223 for 5. Bangladesh yet to bat.

Play continues tomorrow, that’s this evening starting at 11:30, Eastern Caribbean Time.







