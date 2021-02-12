The National Emergency Management Organization will be conducting a drive through in the Gorse and Colonaire communities on Friday 12th February, 2021.

The purpose of this drive through is to update residents on the state of the La Soufrière Volcano, and to provide information on evacuation procedures and individual preparedness.

The National Emergency Management Organization is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

The Organization continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.







