The Paget Farm Community is poised to benefit from the services of fourteen Community Disaster Response Team (CDRT) members.

The members of the team will be presented to their community in an online ceremony via Zoom on the 13th February, 2021.

The ceremony will include brief presentations from the Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes and the Director General of the SVG Red Cross, Dora James.

Mr. Mathieu Leonard, the Panamanian based coordinator of the CRB project in the Caribbean region and distinguished community members will also be on hand to address the team.

Each team member has undergone intensive training in 10 modules along with live simulations to cement their skills with facilitators drawn from the SVG Police Force, NEMO and the SVG Red Cross, among others.

The community of Paget Farm is now better equipped to face the challenges they might face in the future with this new team, the completion of a community disaster plan and a micro-project all aimed at building the community’s capacity while respecting its history and culture.

The SVG Red Cross have sought to implement various projects that aim to strengthen the capacity of our most vulnerable communities.

The Buccament and Magum/Overland communities are also being supported in building their capacities.

Suriname and Belize are also supporting their nationals as a part of this project. Support for this capacity building initiative was made possible by Global Affairs Canada through the auspices of the Canadian Red Cross.







