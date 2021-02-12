T&T RED FORCE BEAT JA SCORPIONS-SUEPR50

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force defeated Jamaica Scorpions by 5 wickets with 54 balls remaining in their CG Insurance Regional Super50 Cup Cricket Day match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

The scores: Jamaica Scorpions 258 for 6 off 50-overs; (Brandan King 97, captain, Rovman Powell 43, Andre McCarthy 40, Alane Thomas 20; Anderson Phillip 3 for 66).

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 259 for 5 off 40.5-overs; (Evin Lewis 107, Darren Bravo 59 not out, Nicolas Pooran 43, Jason Mohammed 28; (Andre McCarthy 2 for 30, Dennis Bulli 2 for 84).







