Vincentians are advised to be prepared for any eventuality in relation to the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reiterated that while no evacuation order has been given in relation to La Soufriere Volcano, residents must ensure that they are always prepared for any eventuality.

Speaking during NBC’s Face to Face programme, the Prime Minister said residents in the various communities must ensure that they develop their Family Disaster Plans and begin to make preparations, in the event that there might be an explosive eruption

The Prime Minister Gonsalves urged Vincentians to continue to work together, despite the challenges presented by the effusive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano and the COVID-19 Pandemic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

