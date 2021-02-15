 West Indies defeated host Bangladesh for a 2-0 sweep of the 2-match test series

West Indies defeated host Bangladesh by 17 runs with a day to spare in the 2nd and final Cricket Test at Dhaka Bangladesh yesterday, the 4th day for a 2-0 sweep of the 2-match series.

The top performers for the West Indies yesterday were off-spinner, Rahkeem Cornwall whose 4-105 after being used to open the bowling, made him the leading bowler in the series with 14 wickets; left-arm, leg-spinner, Jomel Warrican (3-47) and off-spinner, captain, Kraigg Brathwaite (3-25) as Bangladesh were dismissed for 213 runs after being set a winning target of 231.

At the close of the third day’s play on Saturday, the West Indies were 41-3 in their second innings, never made any significant recovery and were dismissed for 117. The top-scorer was Nkrumah Bonner with 38. Wicket-keeper/ batsman, Joshua Da Silva scored 20 to be the next best batsman. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Taijul Islam, also used to open the bowling for Bangladesh took 4-36. Off-spinner, Nayeem Hasan who partnered Islam in opening the bowling, captured 3-34, and fast bowler, Abu Jayed took 2-32.

The final scores: West Indies 409 and 117, Bangladesh 296 and 213.

West Indies off-spinner, Rakheem Cornwall was the Player of the match, while batsman, Nkrumah Bonner was the Player of the Series.







