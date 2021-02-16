Government Officials have scheduled a meeting with The Omni Bus Association to address concerns relating to the new protocol

Omni Bus Operators and Drivers will be involved in a meeting today to address their concerns with regard to the COVID-19 protocols.

Many operators have complained that the measures are putting a strain on them financially and has made a request for the Government to provide some support. However Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on Radio yesterday that some of the request from the Omni Bus operators are unreasonable.

The meeting will be held at the Office of the Prime Minister at three this afternoon.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

