MOEEN ALI TO MISS ENGLAND’S NEXT 2 TESTS

All-rounder, Moeen Ali has chosen to miss England’s final two Cricket Tests of the tour of India. He returned match figures of 8 for 226 in the 317-run defeat in the second Test in Chennai, his first Test since August 2019.

The 33-year-old Moeen Ali contracted coronavirus on the tour of Sri Lanka in January and spent 14 days in isolation.

England have implemented a rotation policy to help manage players workload in a busy year that includes a possible 17 Tests and a Twenty/20 World Cup.

They are also mindful of the wellbeing of the players with so much time spent in bio-secure ‘bubbles’ since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan described Moeen’s departure as “absolutely staggering”.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

