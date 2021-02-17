 The Vincentian Transportation Association (VINTAS) has described yesterday’s meeting with the government as a step in the right direction

The Vincentian Transportation Association (VINTAS) has described yesterday’s meeting between VINTAS and the Government as a step in the right direction.

President of the VINTAS, Royron Adams said one of the areas in which they were able to reach an agreement with the Government was in relation to a subsidy for minibus operators of at least five hundred dollars.

Mr. Adams said the Government also agreed to consider whether it will allow omnibuses to carry two more passengers under the current COVID19 Safety Protocols.







