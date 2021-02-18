2021 is expected to be more financially challenging than 2020

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said financially this year is going to be a more difficult year than last year, as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to negatively affect the economy.

He made this statement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio yesterday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said last year while the COVID19 Pandemic affected the country, Government revenues were up by almost ten percent in the first quarter so this played an integral role in keeping revenues above 2019. However he said that compared to January 2019 the country is almost 15 million dollars down in revenue and grants for this year.

He said while total figures will not just look at January thus far the figures are not comforting.







