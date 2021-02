Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, A-NAND – SA-NASIE has confirmed that he will challenge incumbent, Ricky Skerritt for the presidency of Cricket West Indies at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for 29th March.

Yesterday SA-NASIE said: “I can confirm that I have been nominated by two full members.”

He declined to elaborate saying that he will be issuing a formal statement on his intentions by today. Nominations for the President of Cricket West Indies close today.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print