REGIONAL SUPER50 CRICKET RESULTS

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force put on clinical performances with bat and ball to defeat the Leeward Island Hurricanes by 9 wickets with 151 balls remaining in the Day/Night match of the CG Insurance Regional Super50 Cricket Championship at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

The outstanding players were fast bowler, Ravi Rampaul and off-spinner, Sunil Narine, who took six of 10 wickets to fall as the Leeward Islands Hurricanes scored 129 off 46.1-overs, the lowest total of this year’s competition so far. The Red Force then reached the target scoring 130 for 1 in 24.5-overs.

Opening batsman, Kieron Powell (29), leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh (26) and Nitish Kumar (24) top-scored for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes as Rampaul took 3 for 17, Narine captured 3 for 36 and leg-spinner, Imran Khan had 2 for 16 to spearhead the bowling of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

In the run chase, aggressive left-handed opening batsman, Evin Lewis made 28, Jason Mohammed (40 not out) and Kjorn Ottley (47 not out). Mohammed and Ottley shared a 93-run second-wicket partnership that took Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to victory at 130 for 1 off 24.5-overs.

The final scores: the Leeward Islands Hurricanes 129 off 46.1-overs, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 130 for 1 off 24.5-overs.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

