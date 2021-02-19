LONE WINDIAN JA CRICKETER FABIAN ALLEN BOUGHT IN 2021 IPL AUCTION

All-rounder Fabian Allen is the lone West Indian bought at the 2021 IPL Auction, held in Chennai yesterday. Jamaican Allen was picked up by Punjab Kings, after he was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. He joins eight other West Indians who were retained from last season.

The West Indians who missed out on selection were Guyanese trio Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd, along with Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Vincentian O-BED McCoy, Jon Ross Jagessar, Fidel Edwards, Jayden Seales, Carlos Brathwaite, Shannon Gabriel, Kyle Mayers and Akeal Hosein.

Eight West Indians have been retained from last season, namely Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings, Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders, Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians and Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Other notable players who went unsold yesterday were Australian opener Aaron Finch, England pair Jason Roy and Alex Hales, Nepal’s spinner Sandeep LAMICH-HANE and Martin Guptill of New Zealand.







