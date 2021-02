MR SHERWAIN OLANDO FITZGERALD DOUGLAS of Threes Acres, Barrouallie died on Sunday February 7th at the age of 48. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 27th at the St. Patrick Anglican Church. The viewing and tributes begin at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Patrick’s Anglican Church Cemetery.







