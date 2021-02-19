St. Vincent and the Grenadines has confirmed twenty new cases of  COVID-19

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has registered twenty new cases of COVID-19, from tests done between January 19 to February 17, 2021.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says the results of nineteen positive rapid antigen tests done between January 19th and February 14th at a flu clinic were submitted yesterday February 18.

One new positive PCR result was recorded for February 17th bringing that day’s total to six (6) new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate for February 17th is now 3.5%

Twenty-two persons were cleared, bringing the number of total recoveries to seven hundred and fifty-eight (758). Seven hundred and thirty (730) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and ninety-four (1494) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, practice physical distancing, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







