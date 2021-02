Vincentian, Debra Halbich is the latest winner of the Regional Super 6 Jackpot.

She won the jackpot of two hundred and ten thousand dollars on Friday when she purchased her ticket at the Scouts Lotto Booth in Arnos Vale.

During a virtual presentation ceremony held this morning General Manager of the National Lotteries Authority, Mcgregor Sealey congratulated Mrs. Halbich as he encouraged Vincentians to continue to support the games offered by the Lotteries Authority.







