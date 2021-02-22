CG INSURANCE SUPER50 CUP CRICKET

Off-spinner, Andre McCarthy achieved a hat-trick in the 40th over of Barbados Pride’s innings. In all he captured 6 for 16 off 9.1-overs with 1 maiden to lead Jamaica Scorpions to a 51-run victory in their CG Insurance Regional Super50 match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

McCarthy accounted for Ashley Nurse caught by wicket-keeper, Aldaine Thomas for 2 attempting a cut shot, and had Akeem Jordan and Joshua Bishop bowled without scoring as they played defensively.

McCarthy sprinted around the outfield with his teammates in pursuit, as they celebrated each wicket of his career-best bowling figures. The bowling feat occurred in the 40th over of Barbados Pride’s innings, and was the best by a Jamaican in regional 50-over history. The win secured Jamaica Scorpions a place in the semi-finals.

Before the drama unfolded yesterday, Jamaica Scorpions won the toss, batted first, were in deep trouble at 87 for 8 in the 25th over before lower order resistance led by a record 80-run, ninth-wicket stand between Odean Smith (68 not out including 5 fours and 4 sixes) and Jamie Merchant (37), then a last wicket stand of 51 between Smith and Jeavor Royal (16) staged a recovery that enabled Jamaica Scorpions to total 218 off 45.3-overs. 20-year-old left-arm, leg-spinner, Joshua Bishop was the outstanding bowler for Barbados Pride claiming the 1st 5-wickets to finish with 5 for 35.

Barbados Pride appeared to be cruising to victory at 141 for 3 off 28.4-overs as Shai Hope (51), Justin Greaves (36) and Shamrah Brooks (27) laid a strong foundation. However, against the run of play, they were all caught in McCarthy’s web of off-spin, and collapsed from 118-2.

The final scores: Jamaica Scorpions 218 off 45.3-overs, Barbados Pride 167 off 41.1-overs.







