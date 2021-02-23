CG INSURANCE REGIONAL SUPER50 CRICKET RESULTS

Guyana Jaguars put in a good all-round performance yesterday to achieve a 9-wicket victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the final group match of CG Insurance Regional Super50 Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua and Barbuda.

The two teams will now meet in the second semifinal on Thursday at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

After the Windward Islands Volcanoes won the toss and batted first, fast bowler, Keon Joseph gave Guyana Jaguars a dream start by taking two wickets in the first over. He finished with 4-24 off 8 overs, two of which were maidens, and left-arm, leg-spinner, Chandrapaul Hemraj took 2-11, as the Windward Islands Volcanoes were dismissed for 153 off 45 overs.

Wicket-keeper/batsman, Emmanuel Stewart (46), Kevin Stoute (41) and Keron Cottoy (27) led the scoring.

Middle order batsman, Shimron Hetmyer then scored 67 not out to lead the victory chase by Guyana Jaguars. He shared in an unbroken 93-run, second-wicket partnership with opening batsman, Tevin Imlach (37 not out). Chandrapaul Hemraj contributed 41 off 32 balls as Guyana Jaguars reached their target in the 29th-over at 155 for 1 off 28.4.

The final scores: The Windward Islands Volcanoes 153 off 45 overs, Guyana Jaguars 155-1 off 28.4 overs. Guyana Jaguars won by 9 wickets with 128 balls remaining.

Today is a rest day in the Championship. The first semi-final will be played tomorrow afternoon between Jamaica Scorpions and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Coolidge Cricket Ground at 1:30.

Semi-final 2 is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 1:30 between Guyana Jaguars and the Windward Islands Volcanoes. The final will be played on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound.







