Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death Christopher Greaves

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Christopher Greaves, 67 years old Watchman of Vermont, whose partly decomposed body was discovered in the vicinity of the Emeral Valley Casino, Vermont on Sunday (21.02.2020).

According to investigations, Greaves who was employed as a Watchman at the Emeral Valley Casino was discovered by residents in the area about 08:45 a.m. on 21.02.2021. A post mortem examination was conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death and it was concluded that Greaves died as a result of multiple blunt trauma injuries to the chest and the back of the head.

The death of Christopher Greaves marks the fifth (5th) homicide recorded for the year 2021.

Persons with information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1-784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of Major Crimes at 1-784-456-1810; or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.







