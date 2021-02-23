The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre is now facilitating a program to train new recruits of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre is today facilitating a program to train seventy-six new recruits of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Senior Nursing Officer (SNO) at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Dr. Elizabeth Medford told NBC News today’s training program focusses on best practices for Police Officers responding to mentally ill patients.

Dr. Medford said the Police Force has in integral role to play in the interaction with mentally ill people, hence the need for continued training programs for the nation’s police officers. She said this is part of the process to reintegrate Mental Health into the Primary Health Care System.

Dr. Elizabeth Medford also outlined some of the topics which are being covered during today’s training session.







