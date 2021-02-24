A temporary subsidy of five hundred dollars will be given to Omnibus operators in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he has given instructions for the temporary subsidy of five hundred dollars for Omnibus operators in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was among issues addressed by the Prime Minister on NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning.

The payment was agreed at a meeting between the government and representatives of Omnibus operators last week Tuesday.

Dr. Gonsalves says the payment will not be made to Omni Bus Operators who do not adhere to the safety Protocols.







