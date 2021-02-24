Eight new COVID-19 cases were recorded here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for patients seen on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2021.

Four (4) cases are from rapid antigen tests done on persons seeking care at the Kingstown Flu clinic. Four (4) are from PCRs also done on February 22nd.

A total of eleven (11) positive cases (including the three (3) rapid antigen tests reported yesterday), were recorded for February 22nd.

The resulting positivity rate is 4.6%. At the time of preparing this release one hundred and forty-one (141) PCR samples had been received at the MLU for February 23rd and were being processed.

Three (3) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to eight hundred and forty-eight (848). Six hundred and sixty-five (665) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, five hundred and nineteen (1519) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

