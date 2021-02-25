The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO will be conducting a drive through in the Rose Bank Community today.

NEMO says the purpose of the drive-through is to update residents on the state of La Soufrière Volcano, and to provide information on evacuation procedures and individual preparedness.

In its latest bulletin on the ongoing monitoring exercise at the volcano, NEMO says the camera set up at Volcano has been replaced, and there are plans in place to install a new seismic station at Bamboo Range on the eastern (Windward) side of the volcano.

Equipment for installation is being prepared by the Seismic Research Centre and Soufrière Monitoring Unit Team.

Some maintenance work was done on the equipment installed at NEMO and this station is now fully operational.

NEMO is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued and continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.







