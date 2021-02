Jamaica Scorpions and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are meeting in the 1st semi-final of CG Insurance Regional Super50 Cup Cricket Tournament at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

The 2nd semi-final is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 between Guyana Jaguars and the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

The final will be played on Saturday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print