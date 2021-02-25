Seven cases of Covid 19 were recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday, for patients seen on February 18th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th 2021.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says one of these seven positive cases is a rapid antigen result from February 18th which was submitted on February 24th. The remaining six cases include one positive for February 22nd, three for February 23rd and two for February 24th.

A total of 142 samples were processed for February 23rd, yielding three positives and resulting in a positivity rate of 2.1% for Tuesday, February 23rd.

Fifty-seven (57) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to nine hundred and five (905).

Six hundred and fifteen (615) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, five hundred and twenty-six (1526) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, practice physical distancing, sanitize hands and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







