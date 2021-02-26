A Virtual Graduation and Ordination Ceremony sponsored by The New Testament Church of God and Bethel Bible College of the Caribbean will be held on Sunday.

The College is the Education Arm of the Church.

Several persons will graduate with Certificates, Diplomas and Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theology.

Administrative Bishop Wendel Davis of the New Testament Church of God, will host the Graduation and Ordination Ceremony.

During the ceremony Field Director of the Caribbean, Bishop Ishmael Charles will supervise over the ordination of several Bishops and other ranks of Ministry.

Two persons will advance to the rank of Bishops in the Church of God, while a number of persons will be Ordained at the first rank of Credential Ministers in the church.

Sunday’s Graduation and Ordination Ceremony begins at 4pm and will be held under the theme is “Forging Ahead with the Great Commission”.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

