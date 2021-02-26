CWI AGREED TV RIGHTS IN AFRICA

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday confirmed its third new multi-year broadcast rights agreement with Super Sport securing the rights to West Indies Cricket until the end of 2024 in sub-Saharan Africa.

The four-year agreement will see Super Sport feature exclusive live coverage of all West Indies international home matches and regional tournaments played in the Caribbean on its television and digital platforms.

As part of the agreement, West Indies cricket will now be seen in over 54 African countries and islands, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Kenya.

Super Sport’s coverage starts with the recently confirmed West Indies versus Sri Lanka Series which commences on Wednesday, March 3rd with three CG Insurance Twenty/20 International matches in Antigua and Barbuda.

The agreement also includes the rescheduled visit by South Africa to the Caribbean in June 2021, a tour that had to be rescheduled from July 2020, due to COVID-19.

This is the third major broadcast agreement announced by CWI following the recent ground-breaking agreements with ESPN+ for the United States market and with BT Sport for the United Kingdom and Ireland markets.







