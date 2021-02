Former England captain, Charlotte Edwards has been named the first female president of the Professional Cricketers Association (PCA).

Edwards, who led England to 2009 ICC Women’s World Cup success in the 50- and 20-over formats succeeds Graham Gooch, who took over from Andrew Flintoff in 2018.

The 41-year-old Edwards will continue to coach Southern Vipers and is expected to lead Southern Brave in the Inaugural, The Hundred Tournament scheduled to start in July.







