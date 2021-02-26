 Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is focusing on Job creation for Vincentians

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is focusing on the development of a number of key sectors, to ensure that jobs are created for Vincentians during the current COVID19 Pandemic.

He made the point, during NBC’s Face to Face program this week as the national COVID19 Vaccination program continues.

The Prime Minister said while the Government also focusses on other matters of national development, a key area of focus has to be creating jobs and ensuring the livelihood of all Vincentians.

He said areas such as Agriculture, the Construction Sector and Fisheries among others are being developed further to create more employment for citizens.







