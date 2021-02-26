REGIONAL SUPER50 CRICKET 2ND SEMI-FINALS

Guyana Jaguars reached the final of the CG Insurance Regional Super50 Cup Cricket Tournament with a 95-run win over the Windward Islands Volcanoes with 22 balls remaining at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda last night.

Shimron Hetmyer’s 113, 90 by Raymon Reifer, followed by left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie’s 4 for 53 combined to take Guyana Jaguars to victory and into tomorrow’s final against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

Hetmyer scored 113 off 80 balls with 11 fours and 5 sixes, Reifer made 90 off 104 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes, and opening batsman, Chandrapaul Hemraj contributed 24 to enable Guyana Jaguars to reach 305 for 7 off their 50-overs, after they were put into bat first.

Fast bowler, Ray Jordan was the best bowler for the Windward Islands Volcanoes. He bowled with pace and accuracy to take 3 for 45. Fast bowler, Ryan John took 3 for 42.

Hetmyer and Reifer shared a new fifth wicket partnership of 194 to pull Guyana Jaguars out of trouble, after they were 4-63 in the 13th over.

They eclipsed the previous tournament record of an unbroken 159 set by Leeward Islands Hurricanes pair of Devon Thomas and Jahmar Hamilton two years ago in St. Kitts.

The Windward Islands Volcanoes made a confident start in their reply. Opening batsmen, Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge put on 54 for the first wicket before Hodge was run out for 28 in the 14th over. Athanaze was LBW to Motie for the top score of 58 off 75 balls, as he tried a reverse sweep, with the team still needing 206 from 139 balls. Kevin Stoute made 28 and captain, Sunil Ambris (27). They lost their last seven wickets for 93 runs andwere dismissed for 210 off 46.2 overs.



The Final scores: Guyana Jaguars 305 for 7 off 50-overs, the

Windward Islands Volcanoes 210 off 46.2-overs.

Last night’s result has set up a final between Guyana Jaguars and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force tomorrow at 1.30 p. m at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. Trinidad and Tobago Red Force beat Jamaica Scorpions by six wickets in the first semi-final on Wednesday.







