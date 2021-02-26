St. Vincent and Grenada have dominated the Online “Waste to Art” competition

Organizers of the Online Waste to Art competition have expressed thanks to persons who participated in the contest and for contributing to spreading awareness about marine litter and seabird conservation.

The Art Competition was organized by Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) and Science Initiative for Environmental Conservation and Education(SCIENCE) with the theme “Amazing Seabirds: Our Birds, Our Islands, Our Future.”

The contest was held in St.Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada within four categories: Primary Schools, Secondary Schools, Tertiary Schools and Adults.

Organizers say the contest was an opportunity for students and the general public to bring attention to the threat of marine litter to wildlife and showcase their creativity and knowledge about seabirds.

They also contributed to a cleaner and healthier environment by removing plastics and other waste material from beaches and seabird habitats.

Twenty-six online entries were judged by a panel pf environmentalist, media personnel and professional artists.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the two top entries in each category.

All participants will be awarded a certificate of participation and a consolation prize.

First place in the Primary Schools category were awarded to Kyle Salhab and Zariel Thomas of Grenada who used Styrofoam, wire and newspaper to depict a seahorse environment.

Second place went to Allen Lowmans of St.Vincent, who displayed a Red-Billed Tropicbird.

Secondary school winners were Annique Patterson of St.Vincent ( First Place) with the piece “DND” (Do not Disturb), which demonstrates the danger to seabirds of eating plastic and Jenessa Durham of St.Vincent ( Second Place) which depicted a Least Tern.

In the Tertiary Schools category, Darell Lewis from Grenada received first prize for a portrayal of endagered Black-capped Petrel followed by Hannah Francis and Nazara Cobb from Grenada who received second prize for their submission showing a Magnificent Frigatebird flying over a fishing boat.

The adult category for persons 18 years and older was won by the duo Rowena King-Dasouza and Sheldon Dasouza of St.Vincent for the piece entitled “Life Cycle of the Magnificent Frigate Seabird”

Second place in this category was copped by Glenroy Gaymes of St.Vincent who portrayed the island of Battowia, which is a globally recognized important bird area for seabirds.







