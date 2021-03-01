St. Vincent and the Grenadines reported forty-nine (49) new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says all of the new positives are RT-PCR results for tests conducted on patients and staff of the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre at Glen, on Saturday February 27, as part of the ongoing contact tracing and general screening.

Forty-seven (47) are patients and two (2) are staff members. Isolation and quarantine measures continue to be implemented along with additional testing to ensure containment of any further spread in the facility. Screening of admissions will also continue, as a measure to reduce the risk of the introduction of new infections.

Two (2) persons were cleared, bringing the number of total recoveries to nine hundred and thirty-eight (938). Six hundred and eighty-two (682) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, six hundred and twenty-eight (1628) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical Distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







