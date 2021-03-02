The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority {BRAGSA} has completed the construction of a new Radiology Room at the Levi Latham Health Center in Mesopotamia.

The project saw the retrofitting of the Radiology Room. This included the construction of partitions, and the carrying out of plumbing and electrical work.

BRAGSA also painted and tiled the facility.

The project was funded by the Pan American Health Organization {PAHO} at a cost of 58-thousand dollars.

It was carried out over a four weeks period.







