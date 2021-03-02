Vincentians now have access to a user-friendly booklet that provides the keys to ecological farming

People in St. Vincent and the Grenadines wishing to get involved in ecological farming now have access to a free, user-friendly booklet to guide their efforts.

The booklet, “Make Your Home Garden Flourish”, is published by Richmond Vale Academy (RVA), and is “a perma-culture guide to crop rotation, companion plants and seasonal planting in St. Vincent”.

The Academy says that people who are new to home gardens might have challenges starting out and deciding what and when to plant.

The booklet focuses on seasons — which season is best for planting, crop rotation — what crops to plant after each harvest, and companion planting — the benefits of planting certain crops together.

The publication, which is available free online, draws on traditional and scientific knowledge of gardening.

The booklet is published as part of RVA’s Ecological Home Garden Movement, which is part of a 10-year St. Vincent Climate Compliance Conference, 2012 – 2021

The conference focuses on Food, Water, and Energy Security, as well as Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation.

It was produced with financing from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives which has also supported the making of several home gardens in Barrouallie last year.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

