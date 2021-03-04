Today we observe World Obesity Day

The issue of obesity is being highlighted as St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the global community observe World Obesity Day today.

The day is aimed at bringing together individuals and organisations from around the world to address the root causes of obesity.

Senior Nutritionist in the Nutrition Unit Ministry of Health, Nicole France spoke about the prevalence of obesity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She says Healthcare Providers are particularly concerned about Childhood Obesity.

Ms. France says parents have an important role to play in preventing childhood obesity.







