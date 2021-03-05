St. Vincent and the Grenadines reported twelve (12) new positive cases of Covid 19 on Thursday

The Health Services Sub-Committee says all of these cases are patients from the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre detected through ongoing contact tracing and screening. The positivity rate for Wednesday March 3, is 5.4%.

Seventeen (17) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to nine hundred and seventy-one (971). Six hundred and seventy-nine (679) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, six hundred and fifty-eight (1658) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.         

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.