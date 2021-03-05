The West Indies and Sri Lanka will play in the 2nd CG Insurance Twenty/20 International at six o’clock this evening at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

The West Indies are leading the 3-match Series 1-0 after a four-wicket victory with 41 balls remaining in the first match at the same venue on Wednesday night.

Sri Lanka will need to win tonight’s match to keep the series alive. Victory for West Indies will give them an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the Twenty/20 series.

There has been no indication so far of any changes in the teams for this evening’s match.







