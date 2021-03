MS DOREEN CYNTHIA PETERS of Robins Close, Hywycombe, England formerly of O’Briens Valley, Georgetown died on Friday February 26th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Thursday April 1st at the Avenue Methodist Church, Highwycombe, England. Burial takes place at the High Wycombe Cemetery, Hampden Road, England.







