The National Vaccination Deployment Programme is continuing today in several communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Healthcare Providers are at the Victoria Park, as well as various Clinics to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on Radio yesterday that to date, over five thousand persons have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He also said that he is pleased that persons are making an informed decision to take the vaccine.

Scores of Vincentians turned up at the Calliaqua Playing Field yesterday to receive their COVID-19 Vaccines. Including Finance Minister and Parliamentary Representative for East St. George, Camillo Gonsalves.

In an interview with NBC Radio, Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince expressed satisfaction with the response from the public to the National Vaccination Deployment Program.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache says she is also pleased with the response to the Get Vaccinated Campaign. She says plans are being made to ensure that shut-ins also receive the COVID-19 vaccine.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

