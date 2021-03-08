The SVG Gospel Fest Committee is set to launch Digicel SVG Gospel Fest 2021 with a special national and inter-denominational program: “Heal Our Nation – An evening of Prayers & Praise for St. Vincent & the Grenadines”.

Organizers say “Heal Our Nation” would involve church leaders offering special prayers for the country along with worship teams from nine major denominations in the country in praise.

The purpose being to seek God’s divine intervention with all that the country is facing at this time. This includes: a dengue fever outbreak, the spread of Covid 19 virus, the eruption of the La Soufrieie volcano, the current dry spell and impending hurricane season.

The Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Curtis King and Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday will deliver addresses to the nation.

Reverend Adolf Davis of the Methodist Church will present the Word based on the theme of the evening. The guest artiste will be Vincentian Ronnie Richardson.

The program is scheduled for Sunday 4th April from 5.00 pm at the Faith Temple Church in New Montrose with live broadcasts on all Radio, television and various social media platforms.

Digicel SVG Gospel Fest now into its nineteenth year will run from April 4th to 25th under the theme: ‘A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ’.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

