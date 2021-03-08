Today we Celebrate International Women’s Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins in celebrating Women and Girls today – International Women’s Day with the theme “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

In a Message to commemorate the day, Minister with responsibility for Gender Affairs, Dr. Orando Brewster highlighted the importance of the day.

He says it celebrates the work of Women and Girls around the World in shaping a more equal future and recovery from COVID-19.

Minister Brewster urged the population to celebrate Vincentian women today, particularly those who are involved in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.







