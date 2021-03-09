No new positive cases of Covid-19 have recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

There were no new positive cases of Covid 19 recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday, from forty-three (43) samples received and processed on Sunday March 7

The Health Services Sub-Committee says seventy-three (73) persons were cleared, bringing the number of total recoveries to eleven hundred (1100).

Five hundred and fifty-five (555) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and sixty-three (1663) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practise physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park is still open to the public from nine daily, until Saturday March 13.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

