Small Farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to gain significant benefits from the Small Grants Program of the Food and Nutrition Security Project.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of three countries in the region where the project is being administered by the University of the West Indies and The University of Technology, with funding from the International Development Research Center of Canada.

Grant funding of 7-thousand US dollars each has been awarded to three local rural agricultural groups, who received the funds last Friday.

Delivering remarks at the hand-over ceremony, Co-ordinator of the Emergency Centre for Trans-boundary Animal Diseases ECTAD, Jethro Green, said Small Famers can cut production costs and improve their levels of income, when they work together.

Mr. Green said the collaborative approach to Farming has been very successful so far.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

