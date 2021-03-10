BEST VS BEST WINDIES CRICKET PRACTICE DAY 2

Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite fell five runs short of a century as his team reached 242 for 5 on yesterday’s second day, in reply to the Chase XI first day total of 328 in their 4-day practice match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

Brathwaite scored 95 from 156 balls, before becoming left-arm, leg-spinner, Jomel Warrican’s third wicket. The Brathwaite XI’s innings had an early wobble when opener Kieran Powell, after facing four balls, was caught without scoring in the second over off fast bowler, Chemar Holder.

Brathwaite and Shamar Brooks (19) then put on 76 in a second wicket partnership to steady the innings. Shimron Hetmyer lasted 5 balls before being bowled by Warrican for 12 runs.

Braithwaite shared another significant partnership, of 67 with Kavem Hodge, before being dismissed with the team on 170 for 4. Wicket-keeper/batsman, Joshua Da Silva (7) became Warrican’s third wicket, caught by Nkrumah Bonner.

Hodge was on to 59 and Paul Palmer Jr. on 31 at the close of play yesterday. Warrican has so far taken 3 for 52.

Yesterday, the Roston Chase XI resumed their 1st innings on 280 for 7 and went on to total 328. Opening batsman, John Campbell (129) and captain, Chase (75) being the top-scorers, after fast bowlers, Preston McSween took 4 for 64, Jayden Seales captured 3 for 42.

The scores in the 4-day practice match at the close of yesterday’s second day, Roston Chase XI 328, Kraigg Brathwaite XI 242 for 5.







