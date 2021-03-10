Dr. Roderick Stewart provides an update on the activity of the La Soufriere Volcano

The latest visit to the La Soufriere Volcano has observed that slow dome growth continues with the south-eastern front of the dome now in line with the pre-existing fumarole of the 1979 dome.

This is according to Volcano Seismologist, Dr. Roderick Stewart, as a provided an update on the activity at La Soufriere.

He says the ongoing outflow of magma onto the crater floor continues with periodic changes in the rate of dome growth.

Dr. Stewart has been conducting training so as to enhance capacity for the monitoring of the La Soufriere Volcano.

