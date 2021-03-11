NBC Radio mourns the loss of former General Manager Ms. Nina Maloney

The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the National Broadcasting Corporation are saddened today, Thursday March 11th, to learn of the passing of Former General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ms. Nina Maloney. Ms. Maloney served as General Manager from 1997- 2001. She was succeeded by Ms. Corletha Ollivierre.

Ms. Maloney worked at the Windward Island Broadcasting Service (WIBS) and upon completion of her training at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), she later became General Manager of the then, Radio 705, now NBC Radio.

She travelled throughout the country bringing weekly broadcasts of Divine Worship from churches which she was instrumental in introducing and is known for her musical programme, Memory Lane featuring music of yesteryear.

Ms. Maloney was a long standing member of Soroptimist International and the Girl Guides Association. She served as District Commissioner for the Grenadines, Public Relations Officer and Division Commissioner for Kingstown and the Grenadines. She also represented the local Guides Association on the Duke of Edinburgh Committee and at the time of her death was an Executive Member of the Girl Guides Association.

She’s was recently honoured by Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan for her long standing commitment and service to the Children Welfare Fund Committee. She was also at the forefront in the selling of poppies as a member of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Legion in remembrance of those who served during the First and Second World Wars.

She was known for her work with the local Salvation Army and the Thompson Home.

The Corporation extends its profound sympathies on her passing to her immediate family, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Sincerely,

Dionne John (Ms.)

General Manager







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

