Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caeser says St. Vincent and the Grenadines has accelerated its efforts to provide food security locally and throughout the region.

The minister made the statement while delivering a virtual presentation to the UN Security Council on the topic “conflict and food security”.

Minister Caesar said despite being tried and tested by the covid 19 pandemic SVG has ensured that life, living and production continues.







