St. Vincent and the Grenadines reported four new positive cases of Covid 19 on Wednesday, from eighty-five (85) samples received and processed on Tuesday March 9, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.7%.

Seven (7) persons were cleared, bringing the number of total recoveries to eleven hundred and fourteen (1114).

Five hundred and fifty-two (552) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and seventy-four (1674) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will continue be open from 9:00 am today, and will continue until Saturday March 13, 2021.







