Persons seeking information on endometriosis can contact the organization “she is lotus”

Vincentian Women who are seeking information on endometriosis can contact the organization “she is lotus” for support and information.

Endometriosis a disorder in which tissue similar to that which normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside of the uterus and the month of March is observed as Endometriosis Month globally.

Counsellor in the Ministry of Health and Founder of the organization “she is lotus” Odelia Thomas said she started the organization to raise awareness about the disease.

Ms. Thomas said the organization has since expanded to share information about other conditions which affect women.







