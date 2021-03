St. Vincent and the Grenadines registered an increase in revenue collection for the month of February, in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on the Country’s economy while speaking on NBC Radio on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also made comparison of the overall deficit for the first two months of 2020 and 2021.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print